Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his recent appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program discussed the water availability issues in the Grenadines, as well as mainland.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke specifically to the issues being faced on the islands of Union Island and Mayreau and what measures have been taken to address them.

“Union Island and Mayreau are experiencing a particularly difficult period in droughts. But I know they’ve commissioned a boat to send down extra water on Monday. I spoke to Carlos Williams in relation to Bequia.

Bequia seemed to be pretty okay because of the desalination plant. I spoke to Carlos Williams about this. Of course, in Union and in Mayreau, people are selling water, but you don’t really want, I mean, people can buy water if they want, and particularly drinking water and the like, but you’d like to have your water to cook and to bathe, to do other things, which we do with water.

And you have to be mindful of poorer persons, low-income people, whom you have to provide water for if there are difficulties. Because we have had a long dry spell.” The Prime Minister said.

Five of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority’s water supply systems have now been designated red as drought conditions worsen in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.