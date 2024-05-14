Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined from Real Madrid in July 2021 for an initial fee of about £34m and has made 93 appearances.

The former France international helped United win the Carabao Cup in 2023 when manager Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle United in the final.

Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies in his time at Real Madrid before joining United under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.