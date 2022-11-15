2 games were played on Monday, in the Inter Primary Schools Football Tournament, and one game in the Inter Secondary Schools Competition.

At the Richmond Hill Playing Field, the Canouan Government School and the Lodge Village Government played to a 3-all draw. Emrol Snagg, Jelani Samuel and Tyler Potter scored for Canouan, while Khalid Ragguette scored one and Roshard Morgan netted twice for Lodge Village.

Following that game, the Lownams Leeward Anglican School beat the Stephanie Browne Primary 3-0, courtesy goals from Justin Pierre with 2, and Jomario Gibson with 1.

In a Junior Division match up of the Inter Secondary School edition, the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Academy, beat the St. Clair Dacon Secondary School 4-1. 2 goals came by way of Bradley Farrel, and 1 each from Javier Friday and Dennis Sutherland.