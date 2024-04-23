Team Athletics SVG will hold the 2024 edition of the Wendell Hercules National Championships over the next 2 weekends.

Preliminaries for the sprint events will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium from 1 pm.

The semifinals and finals of all events will be May 4th and 5th .

Prior to the start on May 4th, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Kids Athletics program will be held.

Kid’s Athletics is TASVG’s grassroots Track & Field initiative, aimed at introducing children between 4 and 14 to the basics and fundamentals of the sport.

Registration for the championships can be done by logging on to teamathletics.com.