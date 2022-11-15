Russia has launched an attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, with explosions heard and smoke seen rising.

Two residential buildings in the central Pechersk district were among those hit, according to the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

World leaders are currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia where they have condemned the war on Ukraine.

Several Russian missiles have been successfully shot down and rescue teams are in place, Mr Klitschko said.

An air raid alert has also been declared in Kyiv.

Yesterday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions in Ukraine, including paying reparations.