Officers attached to St. Lucia’s Babonneau Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of twenty-two-year-old Lawrence Dante Maximin of Balata, Babonneau, about 7:30 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Maximin was transported to the Owen King European Hospital (OKEUH) via ambulance with apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

According to Loop News, he was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Police are also investigating the circumstances of a shooting at Hill 20, Babonneau, about 9:10 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023.

On arrival at the scene, officers were informed that three victims were transported to a medical facility via private transportation.

Officers in St. Lucia were also informed that the three victims are in stable condition at a medical facility.