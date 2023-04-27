President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association, Earl “Cabba” Bennett says that they are open to suggestions from the public on how calypso can be improved.

Mr. Bennett was at the time speaking at a press conference hosted at the Carnival Development Corporation’s conference room, where he extended the invitation to persons not just here in SVG but also to those internationally.

“So I take this opportunity to invite all kindhearted and well meaning Vincentians, and even those who are hearing my voice internationally and regionally, support calypso in whatever way you can. We operate from a standpoint, we don’t have all the answers, there is no way that we could sit in a boardroom and believe that we have all the answers for calypso in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we don’t. So we are inviting persons, you have any suggestions, who know me, bring them to me, who know any other calypsonian, any other administrator, give them it,” he said.

Mr. Bennett applauded the CDC for recognizing steel pan and calypso. Bennett stressed that the support for Calypso is crucial and called on local and regional entities to support the artform.