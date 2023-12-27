The United States Coast Guard recently intercepted an overloaded makeshift vessel in Mona Passage waters off Puerto Rico’s western coast.

As a result, the Coast Guard repatriated twenty illegal Caribbean migrants, consisting of 17 men and three women who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

In the Mona Passage and nearby Puerto Rico waters, the Coast Guard conducted 14 unlawful irregular migration voyage interdictions from October 1 to November 30, 2023.

During this time, 475 non-U.S. citizens were intercepted, including 461 Dominican Republic nationals and 14 Haitians.