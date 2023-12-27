The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) has expressed its appreciation to the State of Qatar and His Highness, the Emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for their exceptional efforts in facilitating the recent prisoner exchange between the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

This exchange took place on December 20, 2023, on the island of Canouan.

The GOSVG encourages the Government of the State of Qatar to continue its peace-building endeavors to foster a possible normalization of relations between Venezuela and the USA, in accordance with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

In a letter dated December 22, 2023, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines extended his government’s appreciation and admiration to the distinguished Emir of Qatar.