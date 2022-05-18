Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has publicly called on acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob to launch an investigation into the findings of the Sabga report which uncovered heinous crimes against residents of children’s homes.

He made the call in a Facebook post on Monday as he acknowledged the public outrage surrounding allegations that the perpetrations of these acts were being protected.

He said: “I am today publicly calling on the Commissioner of Police to take immediate steps to find this Sabga Report and the evidence of all those who were aware of this frightening situation and take all necessary action against all who have been implicated in or with these very shocking revelations as published.”

Dr Rowley’s statement comes after he was criticised by former Social Development Minister Verna St Rose Greaves during an interview with Dominic Kalipersad on I95.5FM’s Take Two programme on Sunday.