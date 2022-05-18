Several members of a rural community in Belize had to be taken to hospital after the drinking water in their village was contaminated. One person has since been detained.

Community leaders in San Vicente Village, Toledo District, notified the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government of possible and deliberate contamination of the village’s rural water system.

With the assistance of the Public Health Inspector based in Punta Gorda Town, the Southern Regional Coordinator and the Rural Community Development Officer moved swiftly to flush out both reservoirs and distribution lines.

With the ministry’s assistance, community leaders reported the incident to the police, who immediately responded and detained one person suspected of carrying out this heinous act.

Some community members in the Belizean village who have been exhibiting possible associated symptoms have been transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital and are being monitored by medical personnel.

Personnel from the ministry will return to the village today to monitor and assess the situation.