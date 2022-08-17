The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) says it will be adopting new strategies to deal with the escalating rival gangs and civilian shootings that have claimed the lives of more than 360 people so far this year. Last year, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 450 murders.

T&T’s Acting Police Commissioner, McDonald Jacob, expressing concern with the upsurge in violent crimes in the past weeks, the majority of which he attributed to gang rivalry, said that the TTPS is moving to increase its visibility by immediately recalling all officers from vacation leave, restricting leave for the time being and adjusting the duty roster.

“In most places, we have officers who will work from 8 am to 6 pm, and then from 6 pm to 8 am, so that is two days and then they get two days off. They will now be required to work 24/48. The task forces that worked 24/48 are now required to work 24/24,” he told a news conference Tuesday.

Jacob said the additional manpower is expected to immediately boost the operational capabilities of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF); Guard & Emergency Branch (GEB) and general task forces in each division.