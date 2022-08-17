During his recent six-day visit to Taiwan, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he held meetings at the Taiwan International Ports Corporation.

The Prime Minister said following these meetings it was decided that the corporation will send a team here to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gonsalves said the team would be able to provide a broad framework for the management system, and additional hands on advice on the running of a port of an international quality.

“When I went to Kaohsiung, I had the discussion with the people at the port, the Taiwan International Ports Corporation; they are going to send a team, I already reported this to the CEO of the Port Authority. We have done studies; the OAS did a study, we had another study which had been done about what the management of the modern cargo port is going to be like and there is a strategic plan which the port has, as to where we are going to go with the management.

But I want, in addition to having persons—who are good people to give you some broad frame work and some structures, because, we are not building $650 million port with any ramshackle management structure, let’s be clear.

I want to get some additional hands on advice from people who have been running ports of an international quality,” The Prime Minister said.

The Port of Kaohsiung is the largest harbor in Taiwan, handling approximately 10.26 million twenty-foot equivalent units worth of cargo in 2015. It is ranked 15th on the list of largest container ports in the world.