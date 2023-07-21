A young adult man is Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth confirmed case of the monkeypox (Mpox) virus.

T&T’s Ministry of Health advised that this was confirmed via laboratory testing on Thursday.

An epidemiological investigation is underway by the relevant County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), which has since initiated the local public health response, which includes home isolation and contact tracing for the patient.

In confirming the latest Mpox case, T&T’s health ministry reminded the public to follow the general hygiene principles like frequent handwashing and sanitising of high-touch surfaces.

Among some of the typical signs and symptoms of the virus: a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last two to four weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.