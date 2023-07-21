Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police will be more visible following a shooting that left five dead on Wednesday night.

This is according to Commissioner of Police Colin John, during a press briefing on Thursday. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as visitors to the country.

“We have to ensure that persons of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its visitors, we ensure that they are safe within St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We would be more visible in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the public may encounter some inconveniences as a result of police operations,” he said.

Commissioner John asked the public to be understanding during the execution of these operations, while also calling on persons with useful information to share it with law enforcement.