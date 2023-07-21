Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness notes the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the island and urges the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves and others.

As of July 18, 2023, Jamaica has recorded a total of 155,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,588 COVID-19 deaths. The 227 COVID-19 cases recorded in the past week represent a 290% increase over the previous week’s figures, the health ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate was 22.7%, representing an increase over the previous week. Weekly visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses have decreased in all age categories over the past month. However, over the same period, weekly admissions for lower respiratory tract infections (pneumonia) increased to 132, which is higher than expected at 100 to 120 admissions per week.