Three new records were set on Day 1 of the 2023 NLA Inter Secondary School Athletics Championships Heats on Wednesday.

J’aivar Cato of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School set a new Intermediate Boys High Jump record of 1.90m, breaking the record of 1.88m, set last year by Ajay Delpeche of the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

In the Intermediate Girl’s 100m, Shaquania Jacobs, also of Thomas Saunders, broke Ulanda Lewis’ 12.33, running 12.25.

The Girls High School also got in on the action, breaking their own Junior Girls 4x200m Relay record.