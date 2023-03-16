Reggae Dancehall group T.O.K. reunited on Tuesday as they paid tribute to the late DJ Arif Cooper, who passed away last week while working at an entertainment event in Kingston.

The DJ reportedly suffered a heart attack during the early morning hours of March 5 while working at an event held at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew. Fans reported that the DJ had been deejaying when he suddenly collapsed and had a “seizure.”

On Tuesday night, Cooper’s FAME 95 FM family paid tribute to the artist for his ‘Nine Night’ where many of his friends and colleagues in the music fraternity turned out to celebrate his life and reminisce on the impact he had on reggae and dancehall music.

T.O.K. member Bay-C dedicated their song “Guardian Angel,” which was produced by the late Cooper. “This song was produced by Arif Cooper, mi brother. Sleep with the angels,” Bay-C said as the group began singing the hit song.

T.O.K is formed by artists Bay-C, Craigy T, and Alexx. The song was released via the group’s 2009 album, Our World. Cooper’s close friend, Dream Weekend promoter Scott Dunn, also shared that he became emotional at the tribute.