Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing his hush-money case in New York to lift his gag order now that the trial has concluded.

The letter sent to Judge Juan Merchan on Monday argues that the court’s concerns “do not justify continued restrictions” on Trump’s free speech rights.

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records involving a payment to keep a porn star who says she had sex with him quiet.

The gag order was issued on 26 March, banning Trump from speaking publicly about witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff and their family members.

Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote in the letter to the judge that Trump should enjoy “unrestrained campaign advocacy”.

They say his case is “made even stronger” after his political opponent, US President Joe Biden, spoke publicly about the case.

They add that Trump is currently unable to defend himself against “continued public attacks” by witnesses for the prosecution, like his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star, Stormy Daniels.