Jamaica’s Minister of Transport Daryl Vaz has announced a ban on ridesharing or ride-hailing apps in Jamaica, with immediate effect.

He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during his contribution to the 2024/25 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Vaz said he was moved to act after being written to by a member of the Police High Command.

This follows the announcement by the police on Monday that remains they discovered in Salt River, Clarendon, are believed to be those of missing St Peter Claver Primary and Infant School teacher, Danielle Anglin.

Anglin, who lived in Hellshire, St Catherine, was believed to have chartered a ridesharing service on the morning of May 13 when she went missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says the suspect believed to be responsible for Anglin’s kidnapping and murder was arrested back in 2015 on sexual assault charges.

The senior cop lamented that the lack of communication between the police and rideshare companies poses a serious challenge to their investigative efforts.