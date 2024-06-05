England would have had all the things in their favour had the rain not intervened in their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados, coach Matthew Mott said.

The defending champions were set a tough target of 109 in 10 overs, but the weather denied them a chance to begin the chase and the match was abandoned.

“That was certainly an achievable chase,” Mott said in an interview with the BBC.

England’s coach expressed frustration at the fact that the team was not able to get back onto the pitch.