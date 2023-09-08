Musical legends, the band Touch and the late Winston Soso were recently inducted into the Vincy Music Hall of Fame over the weekend.

The induction of the Vincentian musical legends took place during the ‘Vincy Nite’ extravaganza in Brooklyn, New York.

Touch’s award was presented to the band by SVG’s Consul General to the United States of America Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh.

Touch recently returned to the streets of Kingstown, St. Vincent, this year for VincyMas 2023, with their T-Shirt Band, bringing with them musical brilliance, showmanship, and engineering prowess unmatched by any other band on the island.

The band has won the Road March title seven times. They have produced hits like “Jam Dem,” “Move Yo Front,” “Kangaroo,” “Puss Man,”,“Butt”, and Cucumba.

Touch is made up of members Julius Williams, Gideon James, Brian Alexander, Godfrey Dublin, Willis Williams, Ifil Shortte, Bernard Rogers and Jakey Anthony.