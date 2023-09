The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) will be hosting their second 3×3 Fundraising Competition.

The competition will once again take place at the New Montrose Basketball facility on Saturday September 9th at 6 PM.

Eight teams are set to play a total of sixteen games culminating in one winner.

All Games will be played in accordance with the latest rules by the International Federation of Basketball (FIBA).