American basketball star Brittney Griner has gone on trial in Russia on charges of illegal cannabis possession.

Ms Griner, a three-time WNBA league champion and seven-time All-Star, was seen arriving handcuffed at a court in the town of Khimki, outside Moscow.

If convicted, the 31-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison.

The US says she is being wrongfully held and should be freed. Russia denies that her detention is motivated by US-Russia tensions over the Ukraine war.

Russia invaded its south-western neighbour in February, triggering condemnation and economic sanctions from the US and its allies.

Ms Griner was detained on 17 February at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage.

The maximum prison sentence applies to “large-scale transportation of drugs”.

However, even if acquitted at the trial, the government in Russia has the authority to overturn any decision and still send her to prison.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here