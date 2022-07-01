American basketball star Brittney Griner has gone on trial in Russia on charges of illegal cannabis possession.

Ms Griner, a three-time WNBA league champion and seven-time All-Star, was seen arriving handcuffed at a court in the town of Khimki, outside Moscow.

If convicted, the 31-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison.

The US says she is being wrongfully held and should be freed. Russia denies that her detention is motivated by US-Russia tensions over the Ukraine war.

Russia invaded its south-western neighbour in February, triggering condemnation and economic sanctions from the US and its allies.

Ms Griner was detained on 17 February at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage.

The maximum prison sentence applies to “large-scale transportation of drugs”.

However, even if acquitted at the trial, the government in Russia has the authority to overturn any decision and still send her to prison.