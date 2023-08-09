Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in jail with 345 days of custody credit by a California judge on Tuesday afternoon, almost eight months after he was found guilty by a jury in late December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper was found guilty of felony charges, one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm, as well as discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in the shooting of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

During his sentencing hearing, the Canadian rapper pleaded with the judge to give him a second chance to prove himself. Some 76 individuals, including his doctors and musical peers like Iggy Azalea, also wrote letters on his behalf asking the judge to be lenient with him.

Lanez appeared stunned while the sentence was read but had no audible reaction. His family and fans in the courtroom also remained quiet after the sentence.

The rapper was given about 10 months of credit for the time he has served since his conviction in December.

Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has been getting a lot of support from his fans and peers, but Megan Thee Stallion’s supporters are also celebrating.