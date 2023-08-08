Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS) Mr. Stewart Haynes says that there is a suite of action that is taken in the event that an employer is found to be non-compliant with the NIS.

Mr. Haynes was responding to a question from a caller to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, pertaining to penalties faced by employers who fail to meet their obligations.

These measures, according to Mr. Haynes range from moral suasion to high court action.

“We do penalize employers once we have the information that they are non-compliant with the NIS. So one, we engage in moral suasion, education, we encourage persons to participate. We’re also very aggressive in terms of implementing our legal remedies, we have taken high court actions against many employers, magistrate court action, we have garnished accounts, we have placed leans on properties, we have entered into payment plans, we have entered into payment plans with employers, so we do a suite of actions to basically reduce contribution non-compliance at the NIS,” he said.

Mr. Haynes says that the NIS’ compliance team is very vigilant, noting that the NIS encourages workers to enquire as to where their contributions are being paid by their employers.