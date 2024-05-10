Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are expecting their first child.

On Friday, the couple announced the upcoming arrival of their baby via insta post featuring the pair kissing and hugging on a grassy field, with Hailey dressed in all white and Justin taking photos of her.

Beiber simply captioned the post by “@justinbieber.”

Hailey’s rep confirmed the news to USA TODAY adding that “she’s a little over six months” pregnant on Thursday.

The pair celebrated their marriage with a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina featuring guests such as Kendall Jenner, photographer Renell Medrano and model Justine Skye.