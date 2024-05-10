Over 1,000 patients have benefitted from the use of medicinal cannabis here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour Saboto Caesar during parliament on Thursday.

He noted that of those 1,000 patients, %67 are locals and %33 are non-nationals.

“There are Twenty-two medical practitioners in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have obtained authorization to prescribe, Twenty-two. There are twenty licensed entities, including pharmacies, that are currently dispensing cannabis in the country.

Over 1,000 patients, I want to repeat it, over 1,000 patients have benefited from cannabis treatment in this country. Sixty-seven percent locals and thirty-three percent non-national patients.” Minister Caesar said.

According to Minister Caesar, the leading conditions people were treated for using medicinal cannabis are: sleep disorder, anxiety, chronic pain, autism, and pain associated with cancer.