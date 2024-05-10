Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has discussed the possibility of separating the housing portfolio from the National Mobilization ministry.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this move is being considered due the large housing projects that are being undertaken here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have to beef up HLDC in terms of this project implementation, Housing and Land Development Corporation, to strengthen housing itself for the project. We may well have to separate the housing portfolio from national mobilization. I am contemplating some reorganization; you’ll hear more about that. But and I indicate to my cabinet colleagues, I’m contemplating, and these matters, I haven’t yet informed them of my conclusions, I’m reflecting on how to readjust and so on,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The current Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement is the Hon. Orande Brewster

In the past, the Ministry of Post Secondary and Tertiary Education was been created so that the area can be given the attention it needed.