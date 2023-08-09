Veteran left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been included in New Zealand’s squad for their four one-day internationals in England in September.

Boult, 34, was released from his central contract last August to spend more time with his family and to play in franchise leagues around the world.

“It’s great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India,” said head coach Gary Stead.

The World Cup starts on 5 October.

Boult last played an ODI in September 2022 and recently featured in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the USA.