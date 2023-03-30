Tory Lanez is certainly not going down without a fight to the very end in his Megan Thee Stallion assault case.

The embattled Canadian singer has hired two new lawyers who have filed a motion for a new trial on multiple grounds that claim the judge erred by allowing jurors to view the evidence in the form of an Instagram account and that the rapper did not get to take the stand to give testimony because of the threat of impeaching evidence by the prosecution and he didn’t have a fair trial.

Tory Lanez’s case made headlines after he hired high-powered attorney David Kenner who previously represented Suge Knight, shortly after he was found guilty last December.

Now, two lawyers from Baez Law Firm are representing him because Kenner had a “scheduling conflict” that prevented him from being part of his team.

In a statement posted by Baez law firm, reportedly in first person from Tory Lanez, it read, “I am happy to announce to all of those interested in justice, that today my attorneys Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma filed my motion for a new trial.

Additionally, due to a scheduling conflict, David Kenner will no longer be a part of my defense team. I would like to thank Mr. Kenner for his hard work and wise counsel.” The rapper noted that the two lawyers will continue to represent him.