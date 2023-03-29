Police are urging conductors to stop harassing persons in order to get them to travel on their vans, warning that they can face charges for doing so.

Sergeant 444 Kenny Jones of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police force while speaking on WEFM on Wednesday noted that this action on the part of the conductors is an offense and members of the public affected by this behavior can report this issue when faced with it.

“Under regulation 44 it says he shall not call out to or otherwise importune any person to travel by such motor-omnibus. Also under regulation 45 it says no owner or driver or conductor of a public service vehicle plying for hire or any other person shall speak make any noise or sound with any instrument in order to attract the attention of the public or possible passengers,” he said.

Sergeant 444 Jones said that if any member of the public is feeling harassed to travel on a public service vehicle they can make a report at the traffic department. That matter would then be investigated and charges laid against the conductor.

He also advised that action can be taken against drivers that make noise with their horn or any other instrument in persuading someone into travelling on their vehicle.