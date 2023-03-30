Nikhat Zareen has become the second Indian to win the world women’s boxing championship two years in a row.

It was a formidable victory for the unseeded player who, after having won the 2022 World Championship in the 52kg category, dropped down to 50kg for this year’s tournament held in New Delhi.

According to Al Jazeera, the drop was motivated by her desire to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a win that is her next dream.

In 2010, she won the gold and the best boxer award at the sub-junior national championships. The next year, the 15-year-old boxer made history when she won gold in the 50kg flyweight category at the Junior World Boxing Championship held in Turkey’s Antalya city.