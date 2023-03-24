Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has been released early from prison.

Entertainment insider Heavy D confirmed that the deejay was released from the Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston at about 11 am on Thursday.

“Yeah man, breaking news, the deejay de a road,” Heavy D said.

Checks with the artist’s lawyer, Tom Tavares-Finson, also confirmed that the Rich Badness deejay was now a free man. “I have heard that he has been released,” Tavares-Finson told DancehallMag.

In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years for possession of an illegal gun and two years for possession of illegal ammunition.

The sentences ran concurrently and included the time served from when he was arrested for the crime in December 2020.

He had been found with the firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston by members of the police SWAT division.

It was Sparta’s first conviction following several run-ins with the law over the last decade.