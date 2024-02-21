The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) has announced the successful negotiation and execution of a groundbreaking Letter of Agreement (LOA) with SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.), marking a revolutionary leap for The Bahamas into the realm of space tourism.

The LOA establishes a strategic collaboration that positions The Bahamas as a global destination for witnessing booster landings.

SpaceX, a pioneer in space exploration, is currently finalising mission designs where one of the company’s autonomous drone ships will serve as a Falcon 9 landing location east of The Exumas, offering a spectacle that will be visible only in The Bahamas.

This unique opportunity sets the stage for tourists to witness awe-inspiring space events from cruise ships, resorts, and various tourist hotspots, solidifying The Bahamas’ position as a key player in the emerging space tourism industry.