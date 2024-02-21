The United States is set to announce new sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the two-year war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden did not give details but said he would provide more information about the package of measures on Friday, ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the “major sanctions package” would hold Russia “accountable” for what happened to Navalny and respond to the war that has now raged on for two years.

The new sanctions will target a range of items, including Russia’s defence and industrial bases, along with sources of revenue for the economy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

According to a senior US official, a sanctions package was already being planned to mark the second anniversary of the war, which Washington will now reconsider and supplement in response to the death of Putin’s most prominent opponent.