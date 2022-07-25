The Bahamas is now listed as an unfriendly state to the Russian government, people and countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced The Bahamas’ addition to the list in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry said The Bahamas was considered unfriendly after it imposed “a ban on any transactions with the Bank of Russia”.

The Bahamas joins Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands on Russia’s unfriendly states from the Caribbean.

Globally, the United States of America, Canada, Singapore, the European Union, Taiwan, Australia and Japan are among over 50 countries that were deemed unfriendly after they imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

In response to Russia, the Bahamian Foreign Ministry said: “We have committed no unfriendly acts against Russia in the objective sense of that word.”

The Bahamas appears to be unbothered by the designation noting “the impact is more symbolic than real”.