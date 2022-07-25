Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Imam Edy Mulyono, presented Letters of Credence to , Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dame Susan Dougan at Government House on Wednesday July 20, 2022.

During the presentation the Governor General, Ambassador Mulyono expressed that his Government is pleased to note that trade between Indonesia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has increased over the past years and anticipates greater collaboration and cooperation between public and private sector officials to identify the needs and trade potentials on a range of important issues between both countries.

Ambassador Mulyono also met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Keisal M. Peters, and other senior government officials.

During the bilateral discussion, Minister Peters highlighted various avenues for strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Indonesia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines such as access for training opportunities for Vincentians in textile, culture exchanges, and enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.