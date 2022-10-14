The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Female Senior Netball Team touched down at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica on Thursday afternoon, to officially begin their campaign to qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled for South Africa in July of that year.

The team will have its first practice session today, with their first game taking place on Sunday morning against the USA at the National Indoor Centre. The twelve players are: Kimesha Antoine, Joseann Antoine, Kaywanna Charles, Shanice Daniel, Shellisa Davis, Nerissa Delpesche, Mary-Ann Frederick, Niya Miller, Shania Pompey, Jo Maria Quashie, Dilonie Sam, and Ruthann Williams.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is seeking to grab one of two available spots. When the qualifiers ends on October 22, 2022, two countries apart from Jamaica, would have qualified for the Netball World Cup in South Africa next year.