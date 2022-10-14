Five people including an off-duty police officer have been shot dead with several injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, officials say.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail on the outskirts of the state capital, the city’s mayor said.

A motive is yet to be established, but Raleigh Police Lieutenant Jason Borneo said it would probably “come to bear” in the coming days.

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told a news conference.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin later reported that the gunman was being “contained in a residence in the area” by police.

Raleigh police then tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.