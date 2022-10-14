Nicki Minaj has taken to social media, expressing her unhappiness at Grammy-granting body the Recording Academy. The group issued a decision today that Minaj’s recent song “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify to compete as a rap song at the annual awards show, and will instead be forced into the “pop” category.

Posting on Twitter and Instagram this evening, Minaj called out a move she clearly perceives as a double standard, writing that, “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY.” She specifically called out Latto’s song “Big Energy” as being more of a pop song than her own, asking that, if “Super Freaky Girl” gets moved, “Big Energy” should be, too.

The Grammy nominations are slated to arrive on November 15. As THR notes, this isn’t the first time that Minaj—whose music occasionally straddles the line between pop and more traditional rap—has taken umbrage at the idea that a song of hers isn’t “real rap”; she pulled out of a concert organized by Hot 97 a few years back after host Peter Rosenberg made similar comments about “Starships.”