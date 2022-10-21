On Thursday night October 20, 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines despite having two players out, put on a clinic, defeating Antigua and Barbuda 66 – 30 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

It was Team SVG’s fifth qualifying game in the Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers. They led in all quarters, first quarter – 17 – 6, second quarter 31-14, third quarter 51-19, and the final score 66 – 30.

Thursday night’s victory was welcome following the previous night’s loss to Barbados at the same venue. Assistant coach Vasha Adams was quite pleased and said it was a team effort as every player on the court gave off their best.

The Cayman Islands is their next opponent on Friday night at 9:25 p.m., and on Saturday in their final game of the qualifying campaign, St. Vincent and the Grenadines clash with Grenada at 4:15 p.m.