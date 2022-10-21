Shaneil Muir has confirmed that she will quit her Dancehall music career—to get baptized and do “God’s work,” and finally find peace, happiness, and salvation.

But before she goes, Muir will complete a final series of scheduled events across the Caribbean and the US, performing at 10 more shows before February 25, 2023.

All bookings are now closed, she said.

“I’m not leaving Dancehall for Christianity because I have always been a Christian. A sinner yes, but aren’t we all?” she wrote in a statement, shared to Instagram on Wednesday (October 19).

“I’m leaving to do God’s work, to find peace, happiness and salvation, this world cannot offer me that. My reward is not in the hands of men,” she continued before quoting Ephesians 6:12; “I wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers…”

Muir, who came to prominence in the Dancehall space just over two years ago with the release of her hit single Yamabella, and followed up with an amalgam of hardcore and inspirational tracks, said that this career path has to come to an end.