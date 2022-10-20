Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines came up short in their 2023 Netball World Cup Qualifier against Barbados, losing 57-36 on Wednesday night.

But there is still hope in the air for Team SVG to qualify in their last three games.

Those games will be contested against Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands and Grenada.

Making it through to qualification will be easier said than done for SVG’s Netball team with at least four players having suffered injuries during previous qualifiers.

But despite adversities faced, Team SVG is still optimistic that they bring home an independence gift in the form of a qualification for the Americas Netball World Cup.