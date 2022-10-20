Liz Truss has announced her resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Speaking outside Downing Street, she said she had told King Charles she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

In front of dozens of reporters she said she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”.

Adding: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Truss goes on to say that she met with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady today.

They agreed there will be a leadership election within the next week, adding that she will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

The lightning speed change has many asking whether the Conservative Party can coalesce around a new leader and whether the party can avoid a general election.