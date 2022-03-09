Team Athletics SVG will be holding its 2022 Carifta Trials this weekend at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium at Diamond. The start times will be 11 am on Saturday, and 1 pm on Sunday.

To date, seven athletes have already made qualification standards for the Carifta Games, slated for Jamaica from April 16-17.

In the U17 Boys 400m, Jaheme Harry and Zacri Sobers ran faster than the required 49.50 standard. They ran 48.02 and 48.25 respectively, at the Central Leeward Secondary School Inter House Championships.

In the U17 Boys 400m, Jaheme Harry and Zacri Sobers ran faster than the required 49.50 standard. They ran 48.02 and 48.25 respectively, at the Central Leeward Secondary School Inter House Championships.

Ryan and Glasgow’s times also qualified them for the World Junior Championships, ranking them 4th and 7th, respectively.