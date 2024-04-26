Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says he will not allow himself to be “influenced” by a petition asking for him to remain at the club.

The petition calling for the 50-year-old to stay at the Allianz Arena has been signed by over 12,000 supporters.

Bayern announced in February that Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, a year before his contract ends.

“Even though this topic is good for me when they [the fans] wish you to stay, it’s not something that is a priority,” said Tuchel.

Ralf Rangnick, the former Manchester United interim manager, has held talks with Bayern over replacing former Chelsea manager Tuchel this summer.

