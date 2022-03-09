UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK is increasing its supply of weapons to Ukraine to defend itself.

Britain has already delivered 2,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles (Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons). Wallace told MPs that number was being increased to 3,615.

In addition Wallace said the UK was also supplying Ukraine with a small consignment of Javelin anti-tank weapons and examining the possibility of sending Starstreak surface to air missiles to Ukraine.

He said the UK had also provided small arms, body armour, helmets, ration packs and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a 12-hour ceasefire has been agreed in six of the areas worst hit by fighting, Ukraine says. It’s hoped civilians will be able to escape via humanitarian corridors. The first groups are already being transported out – while fighting is continuing elsewhere.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia have agreed to meet for talks, which take place in Turkey tomorrow.