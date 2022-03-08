International Women’s Day – celebrated annually on March 8 – is a day that commemorates the social, political and economic achievements of women.

Women in different parts of the world use this day to come together to celebrate one another and rally for equal treatment and representation.

President of the National Council of Women Beverly Richards during her International Women’s Day message spoke of the importance empowering women to know their rights as well as highlight the crucial task of obtaining gender equality.

“Empowering women to know their rights is also imperative to adaptation and mitigation. In obtaining gender equality, male and female workers should be eligible for equal pay and no discrimination in matter of transfer, training, and promotion. Women must be protected from sexual harassment at the work place. Girls and young children must be protected against perpetrators and sex offenders.” She said.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”