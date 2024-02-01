Music from Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo has been pulled from the TikTok platform following issues with their record label and the social media giant.

A licensing agreement between TikTok and the label expired on Wednesday, and a new deal could not be reached.

Universal Media Group said TikTok wanted to pay a “fraction” of the rate other social media sites do for access to its songs.

All videos which have UMG music on them will be muted and new videos will not be able to be made with those tracks.

Some artists such as Ariana Grande and Katy Perry have had most of their music disappear from their official pages, except a few songs which are on other labels.

Billie Eilish, another UMG artist, has had all but one of her songs taken down, the BBC reports.

Her song What Was I Made For? was featured in the Barbie movie – whose soundtrack was published by Warner Music Group.